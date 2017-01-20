21 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

South Africa: 'Mine Boy' Writer Peter Abrahams Found Dead in Jamaica

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Carlos Mureithi

Peter Abrahams, a South African-born Jamaican novelist, journalist and political commentator most popularly known in Kenya for his novel, Mine Boy, was found dead at his home in the Caribbean island nation on Wednesday, the Jamaican daily The Gleaner reported.

According to the newspaper, police reports said the 97-year-old was found dead in his remote Red Hills, St Andrew home in a pool of blood and investigators were uncertain about the cause of his death.

"They (police investigators) don't have any reasons to suspect foul play, but they are not ruling out anything at the moment," Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force Corporate Communications Unit, told The Gleaner.

"Blood was found at the scene, but based on what the investigators are saying, there is a possibility he could have fallen from the wheelchair, but there is a lot of blood at the scene."

The newspaper said Abrahams had experienced at least five break-ins at his home in four months in 2016, which resulted in an alarm system being installed.

Mine Boy, which was a literature set book in Kenya in the 1990s, is considered the first African novel written in English to attract international attention.

The book follows the life of miner Xuma and his humanitarian act of defiance against white brutality.

It highlights labour discrimination and appalling housing conditions in South Africa, exposing the conditions of blacks under white regime in the country. It was published in 1946.

South Africa

South Africa Reviews Special Permit

SOUTH Africa is reviewing the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) to decide the fate of about 200 000 Zimbabwean immigrants… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.