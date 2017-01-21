President Jacob Zuma plans to reshuffle his Cabinet replacing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, COPE claimed on Saturday.

Congress of the People's spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, said the party believed that there was a plan to fire Gordhan.

"It is alleged that the main drivers of this destructive agenda is the ANCWL, ANCYL, the Premier League and their funders, the Guptas."

The party claimed that it was reliably informed "by well-placed ANC members that Cabinet reshuffle is imminent and that Zuma will remove Gordhan and replace him with Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister."

"We have also learned that Minister Derek Hanekom will be replaced by Gordhan and Hanekom will become an ordinary back bencher in Parliament," said Bloem.

The party believes that this move to elevate Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister "is a move by Zuma to prepare her to take over as president of the ANC and hopefully of the country".

"Zuma and his vultures will stop at nothing to achieve their mission of looting National Treasury and they are hell-bent in an attempt to capture the Treasury."

The ANC's internal factional fights must not become the country's problem, Bloem said.

"Zuma must know he has already destroyed the economy and the image of this country. We are definitely not going to sit down and keep quiet when our finance minister is under attack by vultures," the party said.

Source: News24