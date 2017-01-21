21 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Wants to Replace Gordhan With Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Claims Cope

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma plans to reshuffle his Cabinet replacing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, COPE claimed on Saturday.

Congress of the People's spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, said the party believed that there was a plan to fire Gordhan.

"It is alleged that the main drivers of this destructive agenda is the ANCWL, ANCYL, the Premier League and their funders, the Guptas."

The party claimed that it was reliably informed "by well-placed ANC members that Cabinet reshuffle is imminent and that Zuma will remove Gordhan and replace him with Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister."

"We have also learned that Minister Derek Hanekom will be replaced by Gordhan and Hanekom will become an ordinary back bencher in Parliament," said Bloem.

The party believes that this move to elevate Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister "is a move by Zuma to prepare her to take over as president of the ANC and hopefully of the country".

"Zuma and his vultures will stop at nothing to achieve their mission of looting National Treasury and they are hell-bent in an attempt to capture the Treasury."

The ANC's internal factional fights must not become the country's problem, Bloem said.

"Zuma must know he has already destroyed the economy and the image of this country. We are definitely not going to sit down and keep quiet when our finance minister is under attack by vultures," the party said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Africa Cup of Nations Pantheon of Heroes

The African Nations Cup finals have often been the platform for heroes to be born and reputations made in their 60-year… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.