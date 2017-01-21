South Africa: Six Killed in Suspected KZN 'Hit'

Six people have been shot dead in what appears to have been a hit at a house in Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said five suspects had gone to the house at around 21:30 on Friday and asked to speak to one of those inside. He was mowed down when he opened the door.

He said they apparently had then gone into the house and gone from room to room, shooting everyone inside.

Mbhele said six people died and one person was in a critical but stable condition.

She said the motive of the shooting was unknown at this stage.

Whoonga was found in the house.

Source: News24