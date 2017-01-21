21 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Give Me Names of Rotten Ministers, Malawi Leader Challenges Opposition

By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has challenged the opposition to name the seven corrupt Cabinet ministers or else they should shut up.

Mutharika said he was tired of claims and allegations of corrupt practises in his government.

"Give me evidence, where is the evidence? Give the evidence to the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) to the director of public prosecutions," said Mutharika.

He was speaking on Thursday when he met members of Malawi Human Rights Commission.

Mutharika's comments come barely days after the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) expressed concern over rising corrupt practices in the country.

The seemigly angry Mutharika said it was just smear for cheap poilitical mileage to suggest that his ministers were involved in the K236 billion plunder of public resources.

He said the opposition was repositioning itself for the 2019 political campaign and was involved in smear.

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee say it will make public its findings on the K236 billion on January 31 so too its findings on former president Bingu wa Mutharika alleged to have amassed K61 billion through corruption and stashed the money outside the country.

