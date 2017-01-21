21 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Women in Anti-Trump 'Sister March'

Women gathered at Cape Town's Company's Gardens on Saturday for a "Sister March" in solidarity with those marching in Washington and cities around the world in protest of newly-elected US President Donald Trump.

According to womensmarch.com, 673 marches were set to take place across the globe.

The action is reportedly in opposition to newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump's administration and what it would mean for minorities.

"The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonised, and threatened many of us - immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, native people, black and brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault - and our communities are hurting and scared," organisers said on the website.

"In the spirit of democracy, and honouring the champions of human rights, dignity and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.

"The Women's March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognising that defending the most marginalised among us, is defending all of us."

Source: News24

