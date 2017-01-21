Egypt ended Uganda's run at AFCON 2017, scoring in the 88th minute. Uganda, back at the African Cup of Nations finals for the first time since 1978, can not advance as Ghana and Egypt have 6 and 4 points already.

FT: Uganda 0 Egypt 1

FT Mali 0 Ghana 1

Standings

Ghana 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 - qualified

Egypt 2 1 1 0 1 0 4

Mali 2 0 1 1 0 1 1

Uganda 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

MATCH PREVIEW

Cranes face uphill task

Cranes can look back at their second half performance against Ghana as an indication they can match the very best at the African Cup of Nations.

They will need that level of performance, and more, when they face record seven-time champions Egypt today. Uganda's record against the Pharaohs shows only one previous win - in a friendly.

"We need to be mentally strong, physically fit and tactically competitive in that game and see what football gives us," admitted coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

Uganda played well for much of their opening match against Ghana but Micho was left to lament a mistake by defender Isaac Isinde that gave the Black Stars the decisive penalty.

The Cranes are now looking for their first win at the Cup of Nations after 39 years away from the tournament and they can welcome back defender Murushid Juuko and midfielder Khalid Aucho after both served bans against Ghana.

"It is very unfortunate that one moment, one silly mistake cost us the penalty," Uganda coach "Micho" told AFP.

"It is very unfortunate that despite all the domination we had in the second half, we could not score.

"But we have picked up the pieces, we have learnt the lesson and we are moving forward to the next game.

Defeat today will mean certain group-stage elimination in their first appearance at the tournament in 39 years.

Date Match Result Score Competition

18 Jan 1962 Egypt v Uganda L 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations

04 Apr 1965 Uganda v Egypt W 5-1 International Friendly

04 Jun 1967 Uganda v Egypt L 0-1 Africa Cup of Nations

03 Dec 1972 Egypt v Uganda D 2-2 International Friendly

01 Mar 1974 Egypt v Uganda L 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations

03 Mar 1976 Egypt v Uganda L 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations

18 Nov 1977 Egypt v Uganda L 1-0 International Friendly

21 Jan 1995 Uganda v Egypt D 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations

28 Jul 1995 Egypt v Uganda L 6-0 Africa Cup of Nations

20 Aug 2002 Egypt v Uganda L 2-0 International Friendly

29 Dec 2002 Egypt v Uganda D 0-0 African Games

08 Jan 2005 Egypt v Uganda L 3-0 International Friendly

27 Dec 2005 Egypt v Uganda L 2-0 LG Cup

08 Jan 2011 Egypt v Uganda L 1-0 International Friendly

17 Jan 2011 Egypt v Uganda L 3-1 International Friendly

29 Mar 2012 Egypt v Uganda L 2-1 International Friendly

14 Aug 2013 Egypt v Uganda L 3-0 International Friendly

21 Jan 2017 Egypt v Uganda Africa Cup of Nations

Five facts for the Group D match between Egypt and Uganda in Port-Gentil Saturday :

-- Tradition suggests Egypt will win 2-1 because that was the scoreline in their favour on the three previous occasions they met Uganda in the competition.

-- The Pharaohs overcame the Cranes in a 1962 semi-final and during the group phase of the 1974 and 1976 tournaments.

-- While Egypt have won the Cup of Nations a record seven times, Uganda came closest to glory in 1978 when finishing runners-up to hosts Ghana.

-- Both countries have been notable absentees from the tournament with Egypt missing the last three editions while Uganda are appearing following a 39-year break.

-- Striker Mohamed Salah is the best known Egyptian while Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango won the 2016 Africa-based Footballer of the Year award.