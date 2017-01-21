Ghana/Mali: Black Stars Beat Mali to Advance to Afcon quarterfinals

The Black Stars have advanced to the next stage of the 2017 AFCON after beating Mali in their second group match on Saturday.

Captain Asamoah Gyan recorded his 49th goal for Ghana after heading home from a Jordan Ayew cross in the 21st minute.

Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew curved the ball into the box in the direction of Asamoah Gyan, who jumped and directed a bullet header from the centre of the box into the left side of the goal to beat Oumar Sissoko in post for Mali.

Ghana dominated the first half but failed to add to the tally, going into the break with the solitary goal.

The Malians came in strongly in the second half but the resolute Ghanaian defence and the excellent saves from Razak Braimah ensured that Ghana gets all three points in the game played in Port Gentil,Gabon.

Ghana now has 6 points from the two matches played so far in Group D and will it to the next quarter finals of the competition with one match to play in the group stage.

Ghana's next opponents, Egypt will face Uganda in the second group D match later on Tuesday The Egyptians currently have a point, same as Mali while Uganda does not have a point after losing to Ghana in the opening match.