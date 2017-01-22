Gambia: Rousing Celebration After President Adama Barrow's Swearing in

Photo: Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera records the departure of Yahya Jammeh into exile after 22 years in power.

Banjul — Gambians in their large numbers from different parts of the greater Banjul Area on Thursday 19 January 2017 converged at the Westfield Junction just after the swearing in of President Adama Barrow to celebrate the New President.

A huge crowd was seen coming around the Kairaba Avenue, some from Jeshwang others around Talinding and Tabokoto and as far as the Coastal Road, chanting and singing in different languages that The Gambia has finally gained its freedom after 22 years of hardship.

Some of the jubilant supporters were on foot, others in vehicles, on motor bikes and on bicycles.

At Westfield armed soldiers were seen standing around the Westfield Clinic, others at the Trust Bank with their guns but were not stopping people from celebrating.

Later on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Ousman Badjie was seen cheering the crowd at Westfield and later he held a megaphone which was given to him by one of the jubilant supporters to speak to the people, but due to the cheering of the crowd he could not say anything.

He further asked people to calm down for them to hear what he was about to say but it could not materialize. He then left. A similar celebration happened at Bakau and Churchill Town where people came out in their large numbers to celebrate the new president.