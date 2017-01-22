21 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Rousing Celebration After President Adama Barrow's Swearing in

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Al Jazeera
Al Jazeera records the departure of Yahya Jammeh into exile after 22 years in power.
By Muhammed S. Bah

Banjul — Gambians in their large numbers from different parts of the greater Banjul Area on Thursday 19 January 2017 converged at the Westfield Junction just after the swearing in of President Adama Barrow to celebrate the New President.

A huge crowd was seen coming around the Kairaba Avenue, some from Jeshwang others around Talinding and Tabokoto and as far as the Coastal Road, chanting and singing in different languages that The Gambia has finally gained its freedom after 22 years of hardship.

Some of the jubilant supporters were on foot, others in vehicles, on motor bikes and on bicycles.

At Westfield armed soldiers were seen standing around the Westfield Clinic, others at the Trust Bank with their guns but were not stopping people from celebrating.

Later on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Ousman Badjie was seen cheering the crowd at Westfield and later he held a megaphone which was given to him by one of the jubilant supporters to speak to the people, but due to the cheering of the crowd he could not say anything.

He further asked people to calm down for them to hear what he was about to say but it could not materialize. He then left. A similar celebration happened at Bakau and Churchill Town where people came out in their large numbers to celebrate the new president.

Gambia

President Barrow's Inaugural Address [Full Text]

Inaugural address, delivered on 19th January 2017: Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.