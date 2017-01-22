22 January 2017

Sudan: North Darfur Capital 'Crammed With Cars From Libya'

El Fasher — The squares in front of the North Darfur General Command and the Customs Office in the state capital El Fasher are reportedly crammed with about 4,000 vehicles from Libya.

The owners are waiting for the registration and a license plate, a car dealer reported to Radio Dabanga.

He said that Libyans smuggle the vehicles into North Darfur through El Malha locality and other Darfur border areas.

"They sell them at low prices, and the new owners take them to El Fasher to be registered. In this way, dozens of vehicles arrive at the Customs Office in El Fasher each day."

The car dealer said that the prices for a HyundaI Accent, Click, Festo, or Atoz, "even a 2016 model", range between SDG 80,000 ($12,300) and SDG 120,000, while the prices for a Toyota vary between SDG 140,000 ($21,600) and SDG 260,000.

In attempts to curb the rampant insecurity in North Darfur, the authorities imposed a number of measures, including a ban on unregistered vehicles (imported or militia-owned), the carrying of weapons by civilians, the use of a motorcycle by more than one person, and the wearing of a turban covering the face (kadamool).

