Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed optimism that United States President Donald Trump is going to strengthen his country's relationship with Kenya and the African continent.

The President on Sunday said that the country hopes the new administration will have a favourable foreign policy for the continent, as witnessed during the immediate former President Barack Obama's 8-year rule.

"We expect a continuation of the very good and solid relation that has existed between Kenya and the United States of America since our independence," he stated.

"We expect that to continue but as everyone else, we want to see what policy direction the new administration will take towards Africa."

Among the areas of concern according to the President will be largely on security and trade, US being a major financier in the war of terror especially against the Somalia based Al-Shabaab militia.

The Kenya Defence Forces are still fighting under AMISOM which has for sometime been financially strained-and can impact negatively to the security of the region, if its activities are slowed down.

During his inauguration, President Trump categorically stated that it will be America first in what signalled an imminent radical change on the country's foreign policy.

"I hope whatever it is it will be would a continuation of further trying to consolidate and to strengthen the already good partnership in security and development," President Kenyatta said on Sunday morning briefing to journalists at Sagana State Lodge, in Nyeri County.