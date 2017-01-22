The United States Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac has said she does not expect the Trump administration to stop funding health and military support programs in Uganda and Africa in general Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 54th Franco-German friendship treaty on Sunday, Ms Malac said programmes such as the Presidential Emergency Relief Program for Africa (Pepfar) and the military interventions in Somalia and the Central African Republic have enjoyed bi-partisan support of leaders in US Congress, Republicans and democrats and she does not expect the Donald Trump administration to scrap it off.

"I will not speculate what will change but like I have always said after the November elections, programmes like Pepfar in Uganda have enjoyed bi-partisan support of Congress, Republicans, and Democrats and I do not expect this to change," she told journalists in an interview.

Following president Donald Trump's inauguration last Friday, several protests broke out in major world cities including the US itself and the United Kingdom where especially women and children marched in protest of Donald Trump's attempts to repeal the Obama healthcare policy which seeks to address issues of maternal and child health care.

In his inaugural speech Donald Trump told Americans that his term of office is one for making America a great nation once again.

On Sunday, Germany and France celebrated 54 years since the signing of the Elysee treaty, which according to Stephanie Rivoal the French Ambassador was an emotional treaty that demonstrated that there are other ways within our hearts to find forgiveness, reconciliation, peace stability and friendship in our hearts.

"The reconciliation between Germany and France is probably the most striking example in history to show that war and conflict can be turned so rapidly into peace and cooperation," she said.