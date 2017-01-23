Uganda: We Cannot Sack Micho - Fufa Boss Magogo

Port Hentil — Despite losing the opening two games at the ongoing Total Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda Cranes Coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojovic is assured of a job going into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Micho made history by guiding Uganda back to the coveted tournament after a 39 year wait and despite a torrid start in Gabon,the FUFA President Moses Magogo says the FA is happy with what he has achieved and plan on retaining him for the long haul.

"We still have a contract with him and we are happy with what he has done so there is no need of changing," Magogo told the Press in the mixed zone after the game against Egypt at Port Gentil Stadium on Saturday.

The Serbian tactician has been linked to a number of jobs recently with some media reports indicating that he will take charge Bafana Bafana after Shakes Mashaba was sacked while he is also the heir apparent to Avram Grant of Ghana according to other sources.

In the wake of such reports Micho has always vehemently denied being interested in leaving Uganda pledging his undying love and commitment to the Cranes who on a number of occasions he has referred to as his personal project.

This time he was more guarded when asked about the same after the 1-0 loss to Egypt, "I will not comment on speculation',he said in response to a question about him taking the Black Stars' job after this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

After the final group D game against Mali on Wednesday,Uganda will embark on the road to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in March and then the 2018 World Cup qualifiers later this year where the Cranes will again come up against Ghana and Mali.