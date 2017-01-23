Uganda/Egypt: Player Ratings Versus Egypt

Gabon — Massa hardly held up the ball as a lone striker and disrupted the routine of the Egyptian central defence in vain

6. Denis Onyango. There is not much for Onyango to do for long periods as he commanded his resolute defence. Somehow, Abdullah El-Said found space underneath his strong arm.

5. Denis Guma. Just like Joseph Ochaya against Ghana, Guma was targeted by the Egyptians and he eventually cracked as his wing provided the lane for attacks.

5. Godfrey Walusimbi. Until the moment when he lost his bearings, Walusimbi had acquainted himself as a double defensive act on the left side on his tournament bow.

6. Hassan Wasswa. When Uganda does its tournament review, Wasswa will feature prominently. He got his hands 'dirty' to shut out playmaker Mohammed Salah hunting the AS Roma forward often.

6. Murushid Juuko. Juuko has grown to become one of the most elegant defenders in Uganda and it will be hard for Isaac Isinde to regain his place.

7. Geoffrey Kizito. Tasked with marshalling the central axis, Baba was meticulous in mollycoddling his opponents and hardly gave away possession.

6. Khalid Aucho. Aucho's tournament bow was well scripted as he did not veer off his role and the Egyptians could not slice through the middle.

6. Tony Mawejje. Tasked to provide the attacking impetus, Mawejje could not find space to pass forward or attack. However, he ensured Mohammed Elneny did not shred the centre.

5. Farouk Miya.

An attempt at goal in the first half masked Miya's inadequacies. He was often isolated on the wing and it is time he does more than scoring.

3. Geoffrey Massa. Massa will retain no memories of this game. The captain hardly held up the ball as a lone striker and disrupted the routine of the Egyptian central defence in vain.

6. Joseph Ochaya. Some of Ochaya's crosses were probing and needed the attention of the defenders while keeping Ahmed Fatih largely defensive.

5. Coach Micho. Fielded two left backs and it almost paid off when Ochaya's goal was legitimately ruled out for offside. However, Micho's substitutions weren't inspiring.