Uganda: Minister Directs Deos to Close Illegal Schools

Mukono — The State minister for Primary Education, Ms Rosemary Ssenninde, has directed district education officials to close schools operating illegally before the start of the new term.

Schools open officially on February 6.

Ms Ssenninde was officiating at the inauguration of a new classroom block for Shared Blessings Junior School in Nabbaale Sub-county, Mukono District at the weekend. The classroom block was built by Hariss International Ltd in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Kasangati.

The minister promised to make impromptu inspections to ensure all schools meet the required standards.

"I want to commend Hariss and the Rotary Club of Kasangati for this gesture. As government, our goal is to construct schools in all parishes. However, due to limited resources, we are unable to. I thank our partners for complementing our efforts of fighting illiteracy among Ugandans," Ms Ssenninde, who is also the Wakiso District Woman MP, said.

Mr Yasser Ahmed, the chairperson Hariss International Ltd said the donation was aimed at providing a conducive learning environment for the children in the community which he said would enhance education standards in the school. He also pledged to offer 200 uniforms to the school.

The president Rotary Club of Kasangati, Ms Sophie Bamweraki, asked teachers, parents and pupils to treasure their school, saying no community can develop if its residents are illiterate.