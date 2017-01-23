Uganda: Micho - a Coach of Many Suits

Gabon — Uganda needed six points to be assured of progressing from the group, Cranes Coach Micho needs the six points too to have any hope of wearing all his six suits at the ongoing Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

That is as intriguing as the unfamiliar sight on the touchline when Uganda lost to Ghana in the opening Group D game in Port Gentil.

Uganda Cranes coach Micho was clad in a neat navy blue suit which was in sharp contrast to the Adidas track suits that he has come to be associated with although a few times he throws in a jacket and pair of jeans. The consistency was also evident when the Cranes faced the Pharaohs of Eygpt on Saturday, this time Micho donned a grey suit.

And Micho was not about to change, at least for the duration of the tournament because by his own admission, he came with six different suits.

"Yes I came with six suits, because I believe we can go all the way. I have already put on one for the first match, so five more to go," the Serbian tactician told a Press Conference on Saturday last week after the sudden change in his dress code was brought up.

He added, "secondly am a proud Serbian Orthodox Christian and when you are going to pray you wear your best, the same for Uganda a Christian country that am proud of.

"In the qualifiers we were playing to come here but now this is a much bigger stage and like going to pray, that's why am respecting this stage by putting on my best."

Unfortunately, the loss to Egypt meant that Uganda cannot go past the group stages of the tournament, but it also meant that Micho cannot go past his third suit. No point in the bag for the Cranes, three suits unwrapped in Micho's bag back to Uganda.