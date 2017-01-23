Uganda: Imam Questioned Over Sale of Muslim Land

Kiryandongo — The Imam of Kiryandongo Town Mosque, Mr Ismail Abiriga, is in trouble for allegedly selling Muslim land to a Catholic priest. Mr Abiriga was last Friday quizzed by Muslims after Zuhur (the 1pm prayers) until he stormed out of the mosque.

Trouble started after the secretary for lands, Masindi Muslim district, Hajj Noor Byaruhanga, put Mr Abiriga to task to explain where he and his committee got powers to sell land on Plot 30, Block 5, Volume 20 located in front of Kiryandongo Town Mosque.

The land measuring 100 by 100 was allegedly sold in June 2016 to Rev Fr John Baptist Rwabunyoro at Shs60 million.

Payments

However, Fr Rwabunyoro paid the first installment of Shs30 million.

The priest, who is currently in Rome, is allegedly planning to build a Catholic church in front of the mosque, something the Muslims described as 'Haram' or against their faith.

Led by Hajj Noor Byaruhanga, the Muslims vowed to refund the priest's money and reposes the land.

They tasked the Imam of the mosque to convene a meeting and start the process of refunding Fr Rwabunyoro's money.

The Muslims also want to start the process of leasing the disputed land and also make a report to the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) concerning their resolutions. However, Mr Abiriga said the committee has powers over the mosque assets and it is only the supreme council, which has powers to question them.

Speaking in Kiswahili, Abiriga demanded for a letter from UMSC stopping the transaction. He said he cannot discuss details of the transaction.

"I cannot discuss this matter here. It is better we talk about it when the whole mosque committee is around," Mr Abiriga said before he walked out of the mosque.