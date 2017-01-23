23 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 30 Rewarded for Contribution to Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

Tagged:

Related Topics

Wakiso — The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road.

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Project is being undertaken by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Uganda.

The employees were recognised during the company's Excellent Employee Awards held at the annual meeting of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Project at the CCCC Uganda head office in Kitende, Wakiso district recently.

Mr Li Jincheng, the project manager, said the awards were established to formally recognise and honour employees who demonstrate extra efforts that have a positive effect on fellow employees and on the goals and objectives of Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Project.

"The awards are held to appreciate the excellent performance of the project employees, and to set a standard of excellence and efficiency in relation to the mission of the company.

"Furthermore, it intends to build up a friendly-competitive and positive working environment for all local employees, and to partially ease the intense daily working atmosphere," Mr Jincheng, said at the meeting.

Shs9.4 million and performance certificates were awarded to the best employees with each receiving a cash prize of either Shs300,000 or Shs500,000, based on his or her performance and category of award. The project has provided training and jobs to more than 1,000 Ugandans.

The outstanding

Special. Two of the 30 staff, Patrick Ssenteza and Abbas Ali Mugisha, were recognised as special outstanding employees.

Other winners. Others winners were: Mayambala Leuben, Kamanyire Joseph, Kwagala Nicholas, Namirembe Sharon, Batuli Edward, Binomugisha Godwin, and Manisula Muzamiru.

Nabwami Lilian, Adegithd Norbert, Katala Frank, Emwoca Denis, Paddy Namanya, Muyingo Aggrey, Remix Muhanmandi, Kayaga Winnie, Abiriga Erick, Omirambe Okur Jimmy, Olyel Benard, Kawooya Mubarack, Adipa Micheal, Ogwang Benson, Nuwabine Herbert, Nabeta Azias, Thembo Ronald, Sembera Brian John, Asiimwe Herman and Mweranco Karird.

Uganda

New Electoral Commission, Same Age-Old Problems

In his inaugural speech, after being sworn in as the new Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama made… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.