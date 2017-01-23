Uganda: 30 Rewarded for Contribution to Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

Wakiso — The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road.

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Project is being undertaken by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Uganda.

The employees were recognised during the company's Excellent Employee Awards held at the annual meeting of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Project at the CCCC Uganda head office in Kitende, Wakiso district recently.

Mr Li Jincheng, the project manager, said the awards were established to formally recognise and honour employees who demonstrate extra efforts that have a positive effect on fellow employees and on the goals and objectives of Kampala-Entebbe Expressway Project.

"The awards are held to appreciate the excellent performance of the project employees, and to set a standard of excellence and efficiency in relation to the mission of the company.

"Furthermore, it intends to build up a friendly-competitive and positive working environment for all local employees, and to partially ease the intense daily working atmosphere," Mr Jincheng, said at the meeting.

Shs9.4 million and performance certificates were awarded to the best employees with each receiving a cash prize of either Shs300,000 or Shs500,000, based on his or her performance and category of award. The project has provided training and jobs to more than 1,000 Ugandans.

Special. Two of the 30 staff, Patrick Ssenteza and Abbas Ali Mugisha, were recognised as special outstanding employees.

Other winners. Others winners were: Mayambala Leuben, Kamanyire Joseph, Kwagala Nicholas, Namirembe Sharon, Batuli Edward, Binomugisha Godwin, and Manisula Muzamiru.

Nabwami Lilian, Adegithd Norbert, Katala Frank, Emwoca Denis, Paddy Namanya, Muyingo Aggrey, Remix Muhanmandi, Kayaga Winnie, Abiriga Erick, Omirambe Okur Jimmy, Olyel Benard, Kawooya Mubarack, Adipa Micheal, Ogwang Benson, Nuwabine Herbert, Nabeta Azias, Thembo Ronald, Sembera Brian John, Asiimwe Herman and Mweranco Karird.