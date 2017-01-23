Uganda: Involve Communities in Decision Making

editorial

In a country where public healthcare is ailing, it is shocking that leaders would take the "life-threatening decision" to close a health centre. According to a story published in the Saturday Monitor of January 21, (See Leaders rent out health centre, spark protests), Bushenyi Municipality leaders hired out Kashenyi Health Centre II to the Chinese road construction firm (CICO) to be used as a camp site for three years.

As expected, residents of Kashenyi Ward in Ishaka Division in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality are now up in arms protesting the move. They have accused their leaders of undervaluing the centre, which was constructed under collaboration of Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality and GermetBakel Municipality of Netherlands.

Though the acting town clerk, Mr Katunda Mukuru, says the health centre was shifted to a nearby trading centre for only one month, and that a temporary structure will be constructed by CICO below the camp site for residents to access health services during the three-year lease period, due attention should be given to the concerns raised by residents. One of the residents, for instance, says the leaders just went to the nearest trading centre and rented a small room not accessible to all residents formerly served by the health centre. The Kashenyi village chairperson, Mr Alex Tayebwa, also said the facility was leased out without any official communication to the lower council leaders and residents.

Granted, due process may have been followed to conclude the lease, as one of the municipality leaders explained, but some key questions remain unanswered. For instance, does the rented room where the health centre is reportedly shifted meet the basic requirements for a health centre? Is it big enough to cater for the population previously served by Kashenyi Health Centre II? And if, as Mr Mukuru says, a temporary structure will be constructed by CICO below the camp site for residents to access health services during the three-year lease period, why doesn't the construction company use the temporary structure as their camp site and let the health centre operate without disruption?

A health facility can only be efficient if it is big enough to serve the population of a given location. It should, of course, be well equipped in terms of medicines and personnel and must be clean and spacious. Therefore, any decision to lease out an established health centre should be taken only if there is a functional alternative in the same area. Residents should also be involved in making decisions about what affects them through extensive consultations with community leaders.