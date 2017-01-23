22 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Gets $67 Million World Bank Loan for Dam - Senator

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Water Resources, Ubale Shittu, on Sunday said the Federal Government has accessed a $67 million World Bank loan to rehabilitate Hadejia Valley Dam in Jigawa.

Mr. Shittu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse that $60 million would be used to rehabilitate and expand the dam by 1,000 hectares.

He said that the remaining $7million dollars would be spent on dredging of the river from Tiga Dam in Kano State to Koli in Kirikasama Local Government Area of Jigawa.

According to him, the contract for the project would be awarded next month while work is expected to commence by the end of first quarter.

Mr. Shittu, representing Jigawa North-East, said that the project would boost irrigation, water supply and fish farming in the area, when completed.

The Senator also said that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration inherited N88 billion liabilities from ongoing dam projects across the country.

He said that the liabilities were indicated in the audit report of the Ministry of Water Resources made available to his committee.

He said that the projects, at various stages of completion, were awarded by previous administrations.

According to him, 25 per cent of such ongoing projects had been injected into the 2017 budget presented to the National Assembly.

The Chairman emphasised the present administration's commitment to the development of dams across the country to boost agriculture. (NAN)

