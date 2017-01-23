Nigeria: Why Buhari Will Continue to Visit London Hospital - Presidency

The presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to consult doctors in London hospital for his medical needs because his medical record is known to them.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this while speaking on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television.

"You have what is called medical history where you consult people who are used to you, and your health. Before he became president, he was using those people, so it stands to reason that the same people continue to attend to him," he said.

Adesina added that Buhari is not ill, stressing that the 74-year old president is hale and hearty.

"The true state of the president's health is that he is not ill. I have been in touch with the president and the people around him today, just as I was yesterday. The president is fine, and don't forget, the statement we issued said he was going on holiday and during that holiday, he would do medical checkups. Holiday first, medical checkup, second, but some people want to turn it the other way round by saying medical checkup first, no it is a holiday... He is 74, even if you are not 74, you need to check your health. So, let's not use the word ill because the president is not ill," he noted.

Nigerians have been reacting to the decision of the president to seek medical attention abroad despite the huge amount allocated to the hospital in Aso Rock.

"What is wrong with going on vacation? Didn't I go last year at the same time?", Buhari quizzed while responding to a question from the journalists on his way to London.