Uganda: Industrialists Lobby for Law On Forced Savings

Kampala — The Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) has asked government to come up with a law that requires all Ugandans to forcibly save their income as a way of increasing domestic savings in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the PSFU new board last week, Mr Elly Karuhanga, the chairman Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum told Finance minister Matia Kasaija who officiated at the function that with such a law in place, it will increase domestic savings from which government can borrow to pay domestic debt cheaply instead of borrowing expensively from the World Bank.

"How can NSSF's 600,000 people become such a force against 35 million Ugandans? Everyone including boda boda riders should show evidence that they are saving so that they are allowed to operate the business in the country," he said.

He said with the ongoing infrastructure projects in the country, the economy is operating like a hollow bucket where all the money being injected into the projects is being repatriated to foreign countries implementing the projects.

"We have Karuma Dam, Isimba hydro Dam, the oil pipeline, Standard Gauge Railway, and road construction all over but the money is going to foreigners. We want you to champion local content, to fix the hole in the bucket," he said.

Mr Gideon Badagawa, the executive director PSFU, said the country cannot boast of attaining the middle income status yet it continues borrowing from World Bank and China.

"We should be able to solve our own problems in health, construction. We need government support in assuring markets at home, doing business with government by supporting government programmes," he said, citing Operation Wealth Creation as one of such projects they feel they can provide working alternatives to improve its operationalisation.

"We want to go to rural areas and add value to rural people to participate in the economy so as to increase capacity to create jobs that government can tax and enhance revenue collection," he said.

Saving culture

With less 40 per cent of the population owning bank accounts, the banking industry is struggling to attract customers to save. Other common forms of saving now are through SACCOs, mobile money and Village Savings and lending associations.