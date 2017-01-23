Uganda: Moroto Hospital Director, Accountant Held Over Missing Shs150 Million

Moroto — Work at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital in Karamoja sub-region has come to a standstill following the arrest of the hospital director, Dr Filbert Nyeko, and the senior accountant, Mr Johnson Ongom Olero, by the State House special investigations team over alleged misappropriation of public funds earmarked for the hospital development.

Explaining the duo's arrest, Mr Collins Karugaba, an auditor from State House, said the officials were arrested after irregularities were discovered in the books of accounts of the hospital.

Mr Karugaba said they were holding the top officials over unaccounted for funds amounting to Shs150 million.

"We are holding them at Moroto Police Station to help clarify on some specific issues particularly misappropriation of public funds amounting to Shs150 millon," said Mr Karugaba.

He added that they had camped in Moroto for the last two weeks to investigate the hospital operations and books of account.

There is now panic among staff there some of whom have shunned work and others kept indoors for fear of being called to account.

Hospital staff told Daily Monitor that the hospital currently operates without a doctor since Dr Nyeko, who also doubles as a surgeon, is in police custody.

Employees are not sure whether they will receive their January salaries since those who would authorise the pay have been arrested.