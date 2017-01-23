23 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Moroto Hospital Director, Accountant Held Over Missing Shs150 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steven Ariong

Moroto — Work at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital in Karamoja sub-region has come to a standstill following the arrest of the hospital director, Dr Filbert Nyeko, and the senior accountant, Mr Johnson Ongom Olero, by the State House special investigations team over alleged misappropriation of public funds earmarked for the hospital development.

Explaining the duo's arrest, Mr Collins Karugaba, an auditor from State House, said the officials were arrested after irregularities were discovered in the books of accounts of the hospital.

Mr Karugaba said they were holding the top officials over unaccounted for funds amounting to Shs150 million.

"We are holding them at Moroto Police Station to help clarify on some specific issues particularly misappropriation of public funds amounting to Shs150 millon," said Mr Karugaba.

He added that they had camped in Moroto for the last two weeks to investigate the hospital operations and books of account.

There is now panic among staff there some of whom have shunned work and others kept indoors for fear of being called to account.

Hospital staff told Daily Monitor that the hospital currently operates without a doctor since Dr Nyeko, who also doubles as a surgeon, is in police custody.

Employees are not sure whether they will receive their January salaries since those who would authorise the pay have been arrested.

Uganda

New Electoral Commission, Same Age-Old Problems

In his inaugural speech, after being sworn in as the new Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama made… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.