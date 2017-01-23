22 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Happy I'm Part of Ghanaian History Makers - Stonebwoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Multiple awards nominee and Ghanaian music star, Stonebwoy says he considers himself fortunate to be among the few Ghanaians to have chalked enviable feats in the world of music. The dancehall act mentioned that, to have won awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), the BET, AFRIMA, etc means a lot to him.

His album, "Livingstone", was under consideration to be nominated for the Reggae Album of the Year at Grammys, but missed out.

Stonebwoy's assertion was to inspire students of his alma mater, the Tema Methodist Day Senior High School (MEDASS), where his Foundation offered scholarship to five final year students.

Stonebwoy shared profound memories during his stay at the school, and was grateful to the institution for contributing to the great man he is and amazing things he has achieved for Ghana and himself.

He encouraged the students to work hard to achieve more than what he has done, advising them to take their studies seriously and not to abandon their God given talents.

Livingstone Foundation is Stonebwoy's way of giving back to society. Last week, the Dancehall singer, donated an undisclosed amount of money to help in the treatment of an amputee patient at the St. Joseph Teaching Hospital, Koforidua.

Ghana

Black Stars Head for Afcon Quarterfinals

Avram Grant cut a relieved figure as his Ghana side booked a quarterfinal appearance at the 2017 African Nations Cup… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.