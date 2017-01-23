23 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 12 Players Dropped From Squad Ahead of Hull City Friendly

By Isaac Swila

Twelve players have been axed from the SportPesa All Stars team which will travel to the United Kingdom for a friendly match with English Premier League side Hull City.

They were dropped by Hull City coaches who have been training the squad as they bid to get the players in the best shape ahead of the February 27 match at KCOM Stadium.

More players are expected to be dropped this week as the coaches whittle the squad to 18.

The final team that will face The Tigers will be announced Saturday.

Those dropped include Kakamega Homeboyz duo Ali Bai and Charles Momanyi, Posta players midfielder Calvin Odongo, Georson Likonoh (Posta Rangers), Edwin Omondi ( Chemelil Sugar), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Paul Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Rodgers Omondi, Michael Otieno (both Ulinzi Stars), Dennis Monda (Muhoroni Youth) and Western Stima duo Brian Marita and Estone Esiye.

Terry Boyle, a professional development coach at Hull City, and Dean Windass, a Hull City legend who scored 77 goals for the club, were in charge of the selection and first week of training.

Boyle said: "The selection process was based on what we have seen over the week and in November (when they did the scouting)."

Defender Robinson Kamura - who was one of the standout players last term with Mathare United, and who is hoping to make the final cut - said: "I'm very happy because it was not an easy week. It was quite tough."

At the same time, Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi joined the camp on Friday to reinforce the coaching panel.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri hailed the players for taking part in the All Stars project assuring them they will get more chances to exhibit and polish their skills through the company's football development initiatives with its EPL partner.

A three-year sponsorship deal was struck between SportPesa and Hull City last year, in which the former became the EPL team's shirt sponsor.

As part of the sponsorship, the Hull City side agreed to play friendly matches with a Kenyan team to enhance the country's football development.

The friendly is part of SportPesa's goal to improve football standards in the country ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup to be held in Qatar.

