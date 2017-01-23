Villagers here, especially those in low veld areas, could face food shortages as heavy rains continue to flood their fields.

A snap survey carried out by NewZimbabwe.com last week established that houses and crops were destroyed by floods which have made some areas inaccessible.

The vagaries of heavy rainfall have mainly affected Save River basin which comprises areas such as Middle Sabi, Tongogara, Chibuwe, Gumira and Vheneka in Chipinge South.

In areas such as Chibuwe, Ward 20, and Vheneka in Chipinge South, water has burst the Save River bank and some small rivers and now flowing to homes and fields.

Ward 20 councillor, Charles Mugidho, confirmed the development, saying members of the District Civil Protection Unit were on the ground assisting affected communities.

"There is a possibility that these areas may get flooded as water levels in Save River continue to rise. So far, many houses have been destroyed since last week," said Mugidho.

"Farmers at Musikavanhu irrigation schemes have not been spared either as water from surrounding rivers is flooding their fields.

"We are still visiting the affected communities together with members of Civil Protection Unit and compile the number of villagers affected."

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) district chairperson James Gabaza warned about the possibility of poor harvest if heavy rains continue.

"We were expecting a bumper harvest this year as many farmers received inputs from the government but there is a possibility that heavy rainfall which is being experienced here may affect the yields," he said.

"So far, some of the maize crops are already affected by heavy rainfall whilst others are failing to apply fertilizers and chemicals because heavy rains which are not giving farmers chance.

"In some irrigation schemes farmers are already failing to harvest their crops."