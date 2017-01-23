22 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Fresh Charges Slapped On Mumbere Shortly After Bail

"Because of my ill health, I request court to transfer me to Luzira prisons", the frail looking King asked while in the dock.

Rwenzururu king Wesley Mumbere was on Jan.16 appearing before Jinja Chief Magistrate Francis Kaggwa. This was after fresh charges of multiple accounts of attempted murder, murder and terrorism were slapped against him.

These according to the charge sheet arise clashes that happened between July and November 2016 at Bukara Village, Kabonero sub-county and at Nyabutsi village, Karangura sub-county in Kabarole District which left security operatives and civilians dead and others injured.

Omusinga defended himself in court as his lawyers were not informed about the hearing. The continuous arrests and detainment of the king is seen by some observers as a move by government to frustrate the king.

The King was re-arrested last week shortly after securing bail for previous charges also related to attacks in the Rwenzori region.

