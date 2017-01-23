ZIMBABWE People First spokesperson, Jealous Mawarire has played down suggestions his party's less inspiring performance during weekend's Bikita West by-election meant the ZimPF was weaker than Zanu PF and the MDC-T.

ZimPF candidate Kudakwashe Gopo came a distant second to Zanu PF's Beauty Chabaya who garnered 13,156. Gopo got 2,453 votes.

The other four candidates scored insignificant votes. The MDC-T boycotted the poll.

Mawarire on Sunday also dismissed sentiments the party's poor performance in its first ever election would affect leader Joice Mujuru's bargaining power during envisaged opposition talks to form a united front against Zanu PF ahead of elections next year.

"The Bikita by-election has no effect on our coalition talks. We have been clear it was never subject to the negotiations we are doing and it will not be smuggled in today, tomorrow or next year," Mawarire said.

Mujuru, Zimbabwe's first female VP for 10 years, has had her name suggested as a suitable candidate to lead the envisaged coalition with many claiming she has bigger appeal than close contender Morgan Tsvangirai of MDC-T.

Tsvangirai opted out of a joint rally with Mujuru last week amid pressure for him to let the former Zanu PF number two to flex her muscles.

But the outcome was a dismal one as Zanu PF asserted its dominance with a massive vote.

Mawarire went philosophical in explaining his party's performance which he said will maintained the same number of votes in all the 210 constituencies, it will stop President Mugabe from running away with an outright victory.

He said the party would not put too much significance to its Bikita West performance but was quick to say an average 2,453 votes for 210 constituencies would give the party a healthy 515 130 votes nationally, which is 24 percent of the total votes polled by Mugabe in 2013.

Mawarire said a difference of 24 percent from President Mugabe's 61 in 2013 would deny the veteran leader the required 50 percent plus one vote needed for one to be declared outright winner.

"Assuming all the people who voted for Gopo are former Zanu PF, which is possible, it makes a compelling argument that a coalition of opposition forces can dislodge Zanu PF since Mujuru eats into the Zanu PF vote to the benefit of opposition forces," Mawarire said.

He added: "The other compelling argument is that the 2,453 votes that ZimPF polled, which can be generalised to 515 130 votes nationally, is a big figure to start with.

"It gives us a springboard from which to grow our support base in the next 17 months heading towards the 2018 harmonised elections.

"Coca cola, which is now a generic name for all soft drinks in Zimbabwe, sold only 9 drinks per day at its inception compared to 1.9 billion drinks it is selling daily now."

"Even the second Chimurenga had a far worse start than how we have started this war that we have waged to topple Zanu PF starting from Bikita. The nationalists lost all the seven freedom fighters at the battle of Chinhoyi in 1966 but rather than dampen the spirits of the nationalists, the Chinhoyi setback provided the inspiration to plan better, recruit more fighters and invest into understanding the enemy more. What happened after that, as they say, is history.

"Yes Bikita could be a setback to some but to us, it is a positive event for which we are thanking our supporters who came out to support our candidate.

"We have polling stations where we won, we will use these to understand what we did well and where we lost we will invest in understanding why. Overall Bikita strengthens rather than weakens us."