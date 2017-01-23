Tanzania: Reliable Transport Means Necessary for Profitable Market

Country needs reliable, convenient and affordable means of transport for its product to compete in the market.

A lecturer at the National Institute of Transport (NIT), Dr John Layaa, made the remark at the Third Convocation of NIT while presenting a paper on the Role of Transportation in Economic Development. Dr Layaa said production is a determinant factor for any country's economic development, therefore, demands full attention.

"For production to take place smoothly, it requires specialised transportation which will help the producer to cut costs and enable penetration of goods or products in the market," said Dr Layaa. He cited such transportation systems as those which will suit the needs of the producer's nature of goods or products and meets the planned budget.

"The government efforts to revive the central railway line are going to meet the need of most producers in the country for it will help cut trade costs," he noted. On the other hand, a Transport and Economics Lecturer at NIT, Mr Ally Mkunza, was on the view that the country needs efficiency in the transportation sector.

"It is high time the country made use of transportation experts to have in place reliable and affordable transport services. "Whether road, air or railway what is needed is people who have the expertise in the area and can be obtained from NIT," pointed out Mr Mkunza.

NIT Rector, Prof Zacharia Mganilwa, noted that the institute prepared students for the job market, citing that the performance of students reflected what went on at work places.

"Implementation of the institute's second year strategic plan was in its final year and had surpassed the target of enrolling 5,000 students as the number of registered students stood at over 7,000 students," said Prof Mganilwa.

The total number of graduates in 2011 when the plan was first initiated was 138 graduates whereas the intended graduates this academic year is 1,029. The Deputy Managing Director of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), Dr Betram Kiswaga, the guest of honour at the event and alumnae of the institute said such gatherings aimed to promote the institute's advancement, built professional networks and offered practical support to graduates as they began their careers.