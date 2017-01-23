Tanzania: State Keen On Raising Living Standards

The Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, has said that Tanzania is ready to learn from China's economic success in order to accomplish the country's dream of having a better living standards for its people.

Ms Hassan made the remark in her keynote address at the celebration of the Chinese New Year 2017 - the Spring Festival, which is also known as the year of the 'Fire Rooster,' which took place at the Mnazi Mmoja Grounds in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The Chinese New Year celebrations also witnessed the handing over of a dummy cheque for more than 70m/- to support the construction of Chato Primary School in Geita Region.

"The success of China in lifting 10 million people out of poverty, continue to inspire us as we embark on major transformation in our economy," said Ms Hassan. She pointed out that China's fight to eliminate corruption and the undertaking of various comprehensive reforms that have resulted in sound management of the economy is quite admirable.

"I know that reforms may be an ambitious agenda, but there is a good reason for us to be optimistic. China has done it in the past, we can do it now, but we need their backing," noted the vice-president. She expressed appreciation to China's support to Tanzania's development endeavours.

Over the years, China has remained the key strategic development partner of the country, ranking as second largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Ms Hassan noted that the previous year saw the holding of the fifth session of the joint committee of Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation which led to the signing of the agreement of the grant of Chinese Yuan 300 million, a boost in military cooperation and the strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

She extended her heartfelt wishes to the Chinese as they prepare to enter the New Year, stressing on trustworthiness, a strong sense of time keeping and responsibility at work as important elements for reinforcing bilateral and mutual relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Lu Youqing, pointed out that the Spring Festival with a focus on Africa is the time to exchange cultures between the two countries. The celebrations have been hosted in the country for eight years now.

"This year's celebrations have concentrated on enabling Tanzanians to get a better understanding of Chinese Culture by hosting a temple fair (market fair) that has featured our cuisines and products," pointed out Dr Youqing.

He said that the previous year was an important milestone for China-Tanzania relations and saw the implementation of the first year of the