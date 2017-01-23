23 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Irrigation Experts in Spain

By Elita Chikwati

Government is expected to start installing irrigation equipment in the next two months, as part of its initiatives to boost agricultural production and ensure national food security. Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made said on Friday last week that a team of engineers from the Department of Mechanisation was in Spain to process irrigation equipment, particularly centre pivots, that will be installed in different parts of the country.

He said this would kick-start the modernisation of irrigation, which is expected to increase yields.

"The delegation is also looking at equipment likely to be used in the irrigation development of Tokwe-Mukosi- related irrigation schemes," he said.

Government is in the process of promoting irrigation to boost food production. It is planning to provide farmers living near water sources with irrigation equipment, implements and inputs as it takes practical steps towards ensuring national food security.

The thrust is on empowering farmers to overcome the adverse effects of the low and erratic rainfall, mid-season droughts, extending the growing seasons and to unlock the value of both crops and livestock.

Farmers will be supplied with new pumps, centre pivots, hose reels, drip and mini sprinkler irrigation systems.

Government would also rehabilitate and replace old pumps, broken piping systems, reconnect electricity and introduce renewable low costs energy sources to improve reliability of irrigation systems in all existing dams and major rivers.

Irrigation development is a key component of the Zim-Asset economic blueprint and the 10-Point Plan for Economic Growth outlined by President Mugabe .

Government has taken a strategic decision not only to ensure production of raw materials for the manufacturing industry, but also to ensure household and national food security.

