22 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Investors Urged to Build Affordable Houses in Zanzibar

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Iddy Mwema

Zanzibar Building Agency (ZBA) Director General (DG), Mr Ramadhani Mussa Bakari, has called upon investors to set up factories for building materials in Zanzibar to help citizens to have affordable houses.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Bakari visited various projects carried by Tanzania Building Agency (TBA), Zanzibar Building Agency (ZBA) Director General (DG), Mr Ramadhani Mussa Bakari said the move would reduce cost of building materials.

"Most of building materials used in Zanzibar are imported from foreign countries and some from Tanzania mainland. But if we could have industries to produce such building materials, people can afford cheap houses," he said.

Mr Bakari was accompanied by other top officials from ZBA during a study tour to understand how TBA succeeded in various mega projects. Mr Bakari added that TBA was making a huge contribution in real estate sector to make sure the government achieved its development goals.

He applauded the agency's move to carry out various epic projects at cheap expenses compared to what would be paid by private companies, hence saving for the government more funds for other development projects.

He, however, urged the Zanzibar government to trust them and give them projects, saying they had the will and ability to carry out all types of building projects.

Meanwhile, TBA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arch. Elius Mwakalinga gave assurance of full corporation to the agency to achieve the First Zanzibar President's vision of making sure people of island had access to quality and affordable houses.

He also urged various professionals to put forward national interest to help every citizen to own a house. "There is a tendency of some experts fleeing to other countries for green pastures, we should work to build our nation even if we do not get handsome salaries. We should be nationalists," he noted with concern.

Tanzania

Experts Justify Magufuli's Appointments

President John Magufuli has, by nominating former Shinyanga Regional Commissioner, Ms Anne Kilango- Malecela as MP ahead… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.