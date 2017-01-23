Tanzania: Investors Urged to Build Affordable Houses in Zanzibar

Zanzibar Building Agency (ZBA) Director General (DG), Mr Ramadhani Mussa Bakari, has called upon investors to set up factories for building materials in Zanzibar to help citizens to have affordable houses.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Mr Bakari visited various projects carried by Tanzania Building Agency (TBA), Zanzibar Building Agency (ZBA) Director General (DG), Mr Ramadhani Mussa Bakari said the move would reduce cost of building materials.

"Most of building materials used in Zanzibar are imported from foreign countries and some from Tanzania mainland. But if we could have industries to produce such building materials, people can afford cheap houses," he said.

Mr Bakari was accompanied by other top officials from ZBA during a study tour to understand how TBA succeeded in various mega projects. Mr Bakari added that TBA was making a huge contribution in real estate sector to make sure the government achieved its development goals.

He applauded the agency's move to carry out various epic projects at cheap expenses compared to what would be paid by private companies, hence saving for the government more funds for other development projects.

He, however, urged the Zanzibar government to trust them and give them projects, saying they had the will and ability to carry out all types of building projects.

Meanwhile, TBA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arch. Elius Mwakalinga gave assurance of full corporation to the agency to achieve the First Zanzibar President's vision of making sure people of island had access to quality and affordable houses.

He also urged various professionals to put forward national interest to help every citizen to own a house. "There is a tendency of some experts fleeing to other countries for green pastures, we should work to build our nation even if we do not get handsome salaries. We should be nationalists," he noted with concern.