22 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency Attacks Junaidu Mohammed for Criticising Buhari

By Isiaka Wakili

The Presidency has berated a former House of Representatives member, Junaid Mohamed, noting that 'like a narcissist, he is just interested in grabbing headlines. Without publicity, Dr. Junaidu would probably give up on life'.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said this in a statement on Sunday reacting the criticism against Buhari by Dr. Junaid.

"While Dr.Junaidu Mohammed is entitled to his opinion, he is not entitled to misrepresent facts about the concrete achievements of the Buhari administration in the past two or so years, including the undeniable fact that the Boko Haram terrorists have been significantly crippled militarily, because they no longer have the capability to invade and occupy towns and villages unchallenged by the country's reinvigorated and motivated military personnel," Shehu said.

He said since the coming of the Buhari administration, Nigeria had saved billions and trillions of naira which could be diverted to private pockets if the government wasn't committed to transparency and accountability.

"We advise Nigerians to be wary of prejudiced and biased critics like Dr. Junaidu Mohammed who are more interested in personal publicity than respecting facts and figures about their claims. If Junaidu Mohammed wants to be taken seriously, he should demonstrate the duty of speaking truthfully about those he frequently attacks in his interviews.

"It must be noted that President Buhari was not the only target of Junaidu's personal vituperations, as former Presidents Shehu Shagari, Ibrahim Babangida, Olusegun Obasanjo,Umaru Yar'adua and Goodluck Jonathan, had all been victims of his jaundiced and malicious attacks. When it came to the late Sani Abacha, he tried it, but once he saw the prospect of elimination, he retreated.

"A cursory library search will reveal that this man has nurtured the habit of insulting every leader this country has produced in his time. Like a narcissist, he is just interested in grabbing headlines. Without publicity, Dr. Junaidu would probably give up on life.

