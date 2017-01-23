Kenya: Nkaissery Denies Threatening Chiefs With the Sack

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has rubbished claims by the Opposition that he is threatening chiefs with the sack if they fail to support the government.

Mr Nkaissery said he was only performing his duties since chiefs fall under his docket, adding that registration of persons and the ongoing voter registration are functions of the national government.

"I am not threatening any administrator. Is there anyone I have threatened by doing my work?" asked the CS, while addressing more than 200 chiefs and their assistants from Nyandarua County at Ol Kalou Catholic Church Hall on Saturday.

Opposition leaders, led by Mr Raila Odinga, had claimed that the CS was intimidating chiefs if they fail to support the government in the ongoing mass voter registration.

Mr Nkaissery warned the administrators to be careful with the utterances by the Opposition.

He reminded the administrators that as civil servants, they should not take part in politics but should support the government of the day in its assignments.

During the meeting, the CS asked the chiefs to redouble their efforts in ensuring that Nyandarua County captures the 257,000 eligible voters targeted by the IEBC .

He also directed the chiefs to record hate speech from politicians, warning that the government would not condone hate mongers.

DELIVER UNCOLLECTED IDENTITY CARDS

Mr Nkaissery also toured Engineer area in Kinangop where he asked chiefs and their assistants to heed President Kenyatta's call for distribution of identity cards to their respective holders.

During a tour of Meru last week, the Head of State ordered chiefs and their assistants to deliver uncollected identity cards to the owners.

His sentiments were echoed by leaders who accompanied him including Governor Daniel Waithaka, Deputy Governor Waithaka Kirika, MPs Ms Wanjiku Muhia (Nyandarua women rep), Ms Ann Nyokabi (Kiambu women rep) , Ms Alice Wahome (Kandara MP), Stephen Mburu Kinyanjui (Kinangop MP) among other leaders.

The lawmakers said Nyandarua was a bedrock of Jubilee Party , urging residents to register in large numbers ahead of the August polls.

"We are headed for a contest, and you can only ensure that the Jubilee Party retains power by registering as voters," said Mr Kinyanjui.

Also present was Nyandarua County Commissioner Mr Samuel Kimiti.