Kenya: Boost for Wajir Governor as Elders Endorse Second Term Bid

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi's re-election bid got a major boost when he was endorsed by his Degodia clan to vie for a second term.

Mr Abdullahi got the crucial "blessings" after three representatives from all the 10 Degodia sub-clans held a meeting in Wajir town on Saturday.

The meeting brought together 400 elders.

Mr Abdullahi who hails from the Matan sub-clan is expected to battle it out with Kenya's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammed Abdi who was recently endorsed by the Fai Sultanate.

The Governor promised the elders that he will initiate more development projects if he is re-elected in the August 8 General Election.

The elders said their move to endorse Mr Abdullahi was pegged on projects he has initiated in the formerly marginalised county.

He is credited with constructing a 28-kilometre road in an area that had no inch of tarmac since independence, building offices for the county officials, starting a Kenya Medical Training College, equipping hospitals, building boreholes and vaccinating thousands of livestock.

"The development track record of Mr Ahmed Abdullahi is visible to all of us and that is why we have decided to support him to vie for the second term," said an elder, Mr Issack Gab.

He added that 60 elders have been selected to rally the community behind Mr Abdullahi to win a second term.

He added that the Degodia would be engaging other communities which include the Ogaden and the Arjuran to support Mr Abdullahi who ascended to power on an ODM ticket in 2013 polls.

The race for the gubernatorial seat now becomes tighter after Mr Ugass Sheikh Mohamed who had vowed to defy the elders decision of dropping him in favour of Mr Abdi stepped down to allow the envoy contest for the seat.

Mr Mohamed was asked by the elders to contest for the Wajir East parliamentary seat replacing Rashid Kassim who had been earlier announced by the sultanate to face the incumbent MP, Abbas Sheikh Ahmed .

Mr Kassim however defied the elders decision and recently announced his bid to vie for the Wajir East seat during the recent tour by Cord leaders in the county.

Mr Abdullahi got 41,000 votes in 2013 polls compared to Mr Abdi's 35,000. Mr Abdi is expected to run on a Jubilee Party ticket.

MP Mohammed was endorsed by his Massare community to vie for second term.