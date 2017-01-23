22 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Enhance School Feeding Programme in Drought Hit Regions, Leaders Say

By Steve Njuguna

Leaders in Laikipia County have urged the government to enhance the school feeding programmes in drought hit areas to ensure pupils do not miss classes.

Led by Woman Representative Jane Apollos, the leaders said that most families in the affected areas were unable to feed their children hence forcing them to drop out of school.

"Food is one of the most basic needs and hence when this children lack food, they end up dropping out of school," said Mrs Apollos who spoke at Mahianyu Primary School in Laikipia West on Saturday.

The remarks come amid revelations that school going children were the most affected in most parts of the country hit by prolonged drought.

Meanwhile the government has announced that it will start supplying relief food to hundreds of families that have been hardly hit by drought in Ndaragwa constituency, Nyandarua County and parts of Laikipia West.

According to Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, the government will start dispatching relief food to the affected areas next week.

"We have already identified areas and counties that have been hardly hit by drought," said the CS in Nyahururu town.

Other counties set to receive relief food include Samburu, Baringo, Isiolo and Turkana among others.

