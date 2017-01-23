South Africa: I Shall Sing No Song for Obama

opinion

My tongue is tied against celebrating race, especially if my own race ignores my people's suffering.

I wanted to sing a song: 'Why Obama is not my Hero'. But in this "world without others", as Sabelo Ndlovu-Gatsheni calls it, the Euro-American world of othering, of bigotry, of xenophobia, of homophobia, of inequality, of alterity, I quickly recall that Obama didn't choose the weight of history that circumscribed his presidency.

Ndlovu-Gatsheni reminds us that just as we live in gated communities, join exclusive clubs and private schools, and yearn for VIP access, so do western governing elites, reordering social relations, building gates and walls - all meant to keep "others" out in the interest of safety, security and exclusivity.

I wanted to nod to God Bless America. Then I remembered that saving America means condemning all else, especially the nations of the global south. At least history tells us that. There is zero evidence that those blessings have had residual effect on us.

I tried to reminisce about Yes We Can. Immediately it occurred to me: No he Couldn't: he couldn't champion pluriversality, social justice, fair trade and the advancement of the global south. He didn't speak out against Islamaphobia. He...