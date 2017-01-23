Kenya Airways Celebrates 40 Years With Fare Discount

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) Sunday marked 40 years since it began operations by announcing that it would offer its customers up to 40 per cent discount on tickets to various destinations across its network over the next two weeks.

The airline marked the milestone amid a major turnaround strategy that is aimed at steering it back to profitability.

The airline's role in promoting trade, culture and exchange of ideas, it said, largely contributes to the growth and economic transformation of the region and the continent.

It currently transports more than 160 tonnes of cargo and facilitates 160 takeoffs and landings daily in its operations.

"Today, Kenya Airways connects directly from Nairobi to more than 54 destinations in four continents, with a fleet of 36 aircraft from the initial four. It has been an interesting journey and we believe our best years are ahead," said Kenya Airways chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze.

The airline said its position as one of the major airlines in the continent was due to the commercial partnerships with various global airlines that enables it to serve 1,057 destinations in more than 177 countries.

It is currently implementing a turnaround strategy dubbed Operation Pride, which aims to return KQ to profitability as well as reorganise its business model and capital structure.

KQ made the biggest loss in the country's corporate history at Sh26.2 billion in the year ended March 2015. In the half year to September, it reported Sh8.5 billion loss after tax.

The airline is restructuring its balance sheet to improve liquidity and lower its debt level in preparation for a capital injection later in the year.