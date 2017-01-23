Tanzania: Maintain Peace During By-Election Process - NEC Chairman

Zanzibar — The Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Judge Semistocles Kaijage, has urged voters taking part in byelections scheduled for today to maintain peace during the entire process. Judge Kaijage made the remark here yesterday at the press conference convened by the ZEC to remind candidates and the electorate of the importance of maintaining peace during the election.

"We are assuring the public of their safety on the polling day, but we ask the electorate and candidates to support us by maintaining peace during the election, counting of votes and announcing of the results," Judge Kaijage said.

He commended political parties for conducting peaceful campaigns, asking politicians to adhere to by-election laws and the code of ethics agreed to. He assured the electorate of security, transparency and accountability throughout the entire process.

The campaign for by-election started on December 23, 2016 and was concluded yesterday with two main political rivals - Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)and the Civic United Front (CUF) - holding public rallies to battle for victory in the by-election following the death of Dimani MP, Hafidh Ali Tahir in November, last year.

CCM bigwigs including President Ali Mohamed Shein, Mr Abdurrahman Kinana, and CUF/its ally (CHADEMA) - Mr Seif Sharif Hamad and Mr Edward Lowassa, were involved in the campaign, asking for votes from the Dimani constituency voters.

Eleven political parties are taking part in the by-election which will involve 9,280 registered voters to cast their votes at 29 polling stations. On Tanzania mainland 134,705 voters in 19 wards are expected to line-up at 359 polling stations.

The contestants for Dimani Parliamentary seat included Mr Hamad Mussa Yussuf (ACT-Wazalendo), Mr Issa Abdulrahim Abdukadir (ADC), Mr Juma Ali Juma (CCM), Mr Abdalla Kombo Khamis (Chaumma), and Mr Abdulrazak Khatib Ramadhan (CUF).

Others are Mr Magwira Peter Agathon (DP), Mr Ali KHamis Abdulla (NRA), Mr Amour Haji Ali (SAU), Mr Pandu Haji Pandu (TLP), Mr Abdusamad Salum Ali (UMD) and Mr Barik Ali Omar