South Africa: Minister Nhleko Calls On Churches to Stand Up Against Abuses

Pretoria — Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has urged religious systems not to turn a blind eye towards abuse, crimes against women and children as well as drug and alcohol abuse in society.

"Under no circumstances should we use the name of God, Allah, Qamatha, Mvelinqangi, Buddah, Moses, Jesus or any other prophet of God to commit acts that infringe on the rights of others and have the net result of constituting acts of injustice and even criminality," Minister Nhleko said on Sunday.

"Under no circumstances should we abuse our women, children, the elderly, and the physically weak, foreign nationals and those we employ or manage using the name of God."

The Minister said some churches violate the rights of others and the law while others do not act in God's way.

"When we are silent about human rights abuses and the breaking of the law in our centres of worship, we are not advancing righteousness and the attainment of a socially cohesive society," he said, calling on churches to stand up and denounce abuse.

The Minister was addressing the congregation at Alleluia Ministries in Sandton where he attended the prayer service and received an award from the church on behalf of the SAPS which recognises their sacrifices in bringing peace to communities.

Minister Nhleko thanked the church for the award and recommitted to working harder to make South Africa safe, secure and peaceful.

"What we do in the SAPS is principally rooted in the Constitution but also in the belief that at the end we all account to a Supreme Being," the Minister said.

He added that the SAPS is an institution committed to justice and the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

"It is by no means a perfect institution, but one that strives to do right every time. We are committed to serving this nation diligently, professionally and with a great deal of respect for the rights of all."