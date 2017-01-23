Tanzania: Fortunes Swell for Marathon Duo

Arusha — Following their success in Mumbai Marathon over the weekend, fortunes seem endless to the Tanzania's marathon duo, Alphonce Simbu and Magdalena Shauri.

The 2 hours, 09 minutes and 32 seconds clocked by the men's winner Simbu and 2 hours, 34 minutes and 51 attained by little known lady athlete Magdalena Shauri, have earned the duo tickets to compete in other world class events this year and next year, as revealed by Wilhelm Gidabuday, the Secretary General of the athletics governing body (AT).

Gidabuday said both the times clocked by the duo, have beaten the Olympic qualifying mark, hence the athletes have automatically qualified for IAAF World Athletics Championship to be held in August, this year, in London.

Qualifying marks for men's marathon during Rio Olympic Games was 2:17:00 while the women's minimum entry time was 2: 42:00. Simbu, who won the men's event, beat the qualifying mark by over 7 minutes while the lady was 8 minute faster than the qualifying time according to IAAF statistics.

Their new times also place them close to the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast Australia. Simbu who won Men's elite in Mumbai received warm welcome at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

Athletes from the African continent, especially Ethiopia and Kenya dominated the Marathon but it was Tanzania that topped the elite category in men's category while Kenya did the best in the women's section at the 14th Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017. He arrived at Kilimanjaro InternationalAirport (KIA) together with Magdalena Chrispin Shauri, a lady athlete who finished fourth in the women category of the race. Surprisingly, Magdalene is also from Arusha. Mumbai was the first marathon for Simbu after his excellent performance in Rio Olympics.

The Men's Elite race in Mumbai was topped by Alphonce Simbu from Arusha (2hr: 09min: 32s) he was followed by Joshua Kipkorir (Kenya) 2:09:50 and Eliud Barngetuny (Kenya) 2:10:39.

As far as the Women category it was Bornes Kitur (Keny) 2:29:02 who led the pack, followed by Chaltu Tafa (Ethiopia) with 2:33:03 then Tigist Girma (Ethiopia) 2:33:19 and in the fourth position came the Tanzania Magdalena Chrispin who used 2 hours 34 minutes and 51 seconds.