Tanzania: Golfer Showers Praise On Marathoner Simbu

GOLFER Mike Kibunja complement Tanzania's hero Alphonce Simbu, who won the men's elite full marathon event at the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon last Sunday.

Kibunja, a Kenyan Darbased, said that Simbu did a wonderful job not only for athletics, but sports in general. He said: "As we East African golfers struggle to find the secret in winning international level golf, let's salute others who are making waves and winning in other sports."

Kibunja added that: When this young man came in 5th place at the Rio Olympics last year, where he covered the course in 2:11:10, ahead of Ugandan Solomon Mutai, who came in eighth place in 2:11:49, I said it was just a matter of time before he wins a major marathon.

"I was correct: He has won. Next for him is the London Marathon and the World Athletics Championships, I hope for the best," he said. Tanzania's Simbu won the men's elite full marathon event while Kenya's Bornes Kitur bagged the women's title.

Simbu clocked two hours, nine minutes and 32 seconds to clinch the gold medal and 42,000 US dollars (about 93m/-). Kenya's Joshua Kirkorir took the second spot with a time of 2:09:50 in a tough competition.

Kipkorir's compatriot Eliud Bargetuny came third as he completed the distance in 2:10:39. Simbu, who had competed in the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, said he trained in the hills in Tanzania for the marathon, which made him 'perfect' for the race.

He was participating in a full marathon after Rio Olympics, saying that all his past experiences helped him win in India. Only one other Tanzanian marathoner has ever come this close to win an Olympic medal: Juma Ikangaa at the Los Angeles Olympics where he came in sixth. Filbert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui won silver in 3000 steeple chase and 5000 metres races in 1980 Moscow Olympics.