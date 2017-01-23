Tanzania: Ruthless Yanga Thrash Ashanti

YOUNG Africans kicked off their Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title defence campaign on a sound note after thrashing First Division League (FDL) side Ashanti United 4-1 at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

First half goals by Amissi Tambwe and Thaban Kamusoko gave Yanga a perfect momentum and Simon Msuva put the game beyond Ashanti's reach immediately after the restart. Ashanti pulled one back through Isaac Kassan but Yusuf Mhilu's late strike assured Yanga a comfortable victory. The Jangwani Street lads who are also the Mainland Premier League defending champions, looked determined to win the cup for the second consecutive year.

Fresh from winning their crucial league match against Majimaji of Songea at the Majimaji Stadium on Tuesday, Yanga were certainly favourites to win against underdog Ashanti. They started strongly and it was a matter of time before they netted the opener.

After several near misses, Burundian striker, Tambwe found the back of the net in the 19th minute with a close shot, finishing off from Msuva's cross. Ashanti almost hit back in the 25th minute, but Rajab Mohammed fired narrowly wide.

However, it was still Yanga, who looked a more likely side to score and they managed to net the second in the 36th minute through Kamusoko, whose shot beat goalkeeper Rajab Kaumbu. After the break, Yanga continued to dominate the game and in the 52nd minute, Yanga won a penalty after defender Suleiman Sultan bundled down goal bound Msuva.

The evergreen winger stepped up and powered home. Ashanti scored a consolation goal in the 62nd minute through Hassan, who connected home Sharif Mohammed's inch perfect cross. Yanga Head Coach, Zambian George Lwandamina brought in Yussuf Mhilu for Emmanuel Martin and the youthful striker did not disappoint as he netted the fourth goal a minute before the final whistle.

The fifth round of the tournament, which is played on a knockout basis, involves all the 16 topflight league teams, which meet with other 16 lower division clubs that have managed to make it into the round. Yanga clinched the previous year title after thrashing Azam FC 3-1 in the final game at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with the winner's goals scored by Deus Kaseke and Amis Tambwe who had a brace. Azam's consolation goal was netted by Didier Kavumbagu.

To set up a clash against Yanga, Ashanti United which is currently battling to seek promotion into the topflight league, cruised into the fifth round of FA tournament after outshining Friends Rangers also from Dar es Salaam.

The fifth round draw was released on Thursday night by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) in which several other matches will be on card today. The fifth round will continue today with Simba, who are the current Mainland Premier League leader's facing Polisi Dar es Salaam at the Uhuru Stadium.

Ruvu Shooting will welcome Kiluvya United at their Mabatini ground in Mlandizi in Coast region, while Mwadui FC will travel to Mwanza to face Toto Africans at the CCM Kirumba Stadium and Tanzania Prisons will play against Mbeya Warriors at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

The battle in the fifth round will continue next week with Shinyanga's Stand United travelling to Musoma, Mara region to play against Polisi Mara on Monday at the Karume Stadium, while Azam FC will be at their Azam's Chamazi Complex welcoming Cosmopolitan. Ndanda FC will be at home to battle it out with Mlale JKT at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara. The Federation Cup winner will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup, for the 2017/18 season.

The 2016/17 CAF Confederation Cup representatives are Azam FC despite the fact they lost to Yanga in the final last year. Yanga had already won the league title and entitled to represent the country in the CAF Champions League.