Tanzania: Alibino Killers Have Retreated in Fear but ...

THE association that protects people with albinism, which is affectionately known as Under the Same Sun, has thanked the government for working indefatigably and managed to reduce significantly the wanton killings of albinos in the country.

The president of Under the Same Sun, Mr Peter Ash, says that people with albinism are, eventually, living in complete peace without fearing for their lives as the case was in yesteryears. Indeed, it is accolades for the state for succeeding in this noble initiative.

It is imperative to point out here that the superstitious, coldblooded killings of albinos did not only affect the victims and their relatives, but the entire nation as well and humanity in general. The barbaric killings put the nation to great shame, to say the least.

The morons appear to have retreated into their lairs now. But they might pounce again. Past incidents did not go unnoticed globally. They threw this nation into utter disrepute. Most of the killers were superstitious wealth seekers with warped minds.

These included witchdoctors, oracles, herbalists, palmists, healers, fortunetellers and witches, all of whom were cheats. They hoodwinked some of the unwitting fortune seekers into killing albinos. This was, indeed, cruel deceit! In most cases, the killers chopped off their victims' body parts, which included legs, hands fingers, breasts and genitalia and presented these items to the witchdoctors for black magic spells. In some cases the killers carted away their victims' heads or blood.

This is, indeed, disgusting! It is unthinkable that greedy morons should stalk unsuspecting people with albinism, pounce on them, hack off their body parts and run away with them. Some of these outlaws waylaid their victims in the bush and slew them in broad daylight.

What a frightening scenario! While we do not intend to prejudice courts of law in their handling of these baffling criminal cases, we have a duty to point out that those proven guilty should be punished severely, for, it is greed for wealth that drives the felons to kill. So, the killers of albinos hoped to wallow in wealth after running off with body parts. It is this warped belief that culminated in the ruthless, gruesome and heinous atrocities! The killings were nefarious felonies that were being committed with stonehard insensitivity.

The psychopaths committed the crimes in callous wickedness.

They killed in cold blood after subjecting their victims to agony. Certainly, this can only happen in a rabid world where hoodlums have no qualms about killing other people, albinos in this case.

Albino protection must continue. In fact, the killing of innocent civilians is totally unacceptable. Those who will be proven guilty must pay heavy penalties for their folly. Certainly, the grimmest killers will not miss a date with the hangman, for deterrence.