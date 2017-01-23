South Africa: Two Killed in Meyerton Crash

Two men were killed and three others injured after a car crashed into a tree in Karee Road, in Midvaal, Meyerton on Sunday afternoon, paramedic services said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics and Midvaal Fire and Rescue, arrived at the scene around 15:30, where they found the vehicle a few meters away from a tree.

"Two men were found outside the vehicle with fatal injuries. It is believed that they were ejected when the car crashed into the tree," Vermaak said.

He said three other men were found inside the vehicle with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.

The Midvaal Fire and Rescue team had to use the Jaws of Life to free them from the wreckage.

"Once freed, paramedics could remove them from the vehicle and treat them for their injuries."

They were then taken to Sebokeng Provincial Hospital for further care.

"The incident was later handed over to the local police that attended the scene," Vermaak said.

Source: News24