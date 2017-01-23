23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Accused of Beating Domestic Worker With Golf Club Back in Court

A man who allegedly beat his domestic worker with a golf club is due back in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The domestic worker was admitted to the ICU in a local hospital after the assault, which occurred in the east of Pretoria, the Economic Freedom Fighters said last year.

The woman was allegedly attacked at her employer's home on December 3. The EFF opened a case of attempted murder against the man in Sinoville, Pretoria.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that a case had been opened.

The EFF in Pretoria vowed to follow the man's case closely, while also monitoring the woman's condition.

Source: News24

