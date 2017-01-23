South Africa: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Buries Body in Backyard

A man who filed a missing person's report on his wife after allegedly killing her will appear in the Temba Magistrate's Court in Hammanskraal on Monday, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the 38-year-old man confessed to burning his wife's body and burying her remains in his backyard at his home at Stingwater Trust Farm after killing her on October 6, 2016.

Makhubele said the man reported her missing on October 26, prompting police and the community to launch a search for the woman.

After receiving an anonymous tip on Friday, police approached the husband, who confessed to the murder.

Makhubele said forensic experts and a dog unit exhumed the remains of the victim's body to gather DNA evidence.

Source: News24