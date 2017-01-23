South Africa: Mother, Child Killed in Brakpan Bridge Crash

A mother and child were killed on the N17 in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, when their vehicle crashed into a bridge pillar, authorities said on Sunday.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics found the child, believed to be a four-year-old, dead at the scene.

"The mother was found with fatal injuries trapped inside the vehicle."

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson, acting Lieutenant Colonel Kobeli Mokheseng, said the 37-year-old driver of the vehicle together with a 10-year-old girl, were rushed to Union and Sunshine hospitals for medical treatment.

"It is not clear at this stage what actually caused the accident but, preliminary investigations reveals that fatigue might have played a role before a crash," he said

Moksheseng said the flow of traffic on the freeway was heavily affected for more than two hours.

He added that the cause of the accident would be investigated by the EMPD's accident reconstruction unit.

Source: News24