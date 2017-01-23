22 January 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rustenburg Public Hearings On Traditional and Khoi San Leadership Bill to Get Underway Tomorrow

Parliament, Sunday 22 January 2017 - Rustenburg residents will tomorrow (Monday, 23 January 2017) have an opportunity to make inputs on the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill, during the public hearings that will be held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre from 10:00.

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is conducting the second phase of the public hearings on this draft legislation. The Committee will be visiting North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, from 23 January to 03 February 2017.

The Committee will also use this phase to revisit Kimberley in North Cape and Vredenburg in the Western Cape to reconvene the hearings that were supposed to have been held last year during the first phase.

