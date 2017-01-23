South Africa: Taxi Boss Accused of Raping Daughters, Niece Back in Court

A taxi boss accused of raping two of his daughters and a niece will appear in the Palm Ridge Regional Court in Alberton on Monday.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) said the man allegedly raped his victims, aged between 12 and 17, over a five-year period from 2007 to 2013.

"The accused would regularly abuse his victims to a point where he did not want them to have relationships. He raped his daughter at gunpoint after finding a boy's number in her cell phone."

WMACA said he is also accused of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after he beat his then three-month pregnant daughter until she miscarried.

"He then buried the foetus. His actions have been chilling and heartless."

WMACA added that his niece gave birth to a child after his "incestuous actions".

"WMACA has been closely following this case, particularly the matter relating to the abuse of his children and niece. The accused has previously been accused of murder, which raises the question of the safety of his children and others."

Source: News24