Uganda: Makerere Students' Headcount Kicks Off

The visitation committee inquiring into Makerere University woes has this morning started counting students to determine the precise number of students at Uganda's largest public institution.

The university officials have always preferred to give an estimate of the students' population. Daily Monitor understands that when university senior managers appeared individually before the visitation committee last month, they did not give exact of students enrolled at Makerere University.

The committee chairperson Dr Abel Rwendeire in an interview early said counting the students was among the committee priorities and that's why they requested government to reopen the university.

Mr Rwendeire said the counting process is intended to exactly determine the number of students at Makerere University. The process will take three weeks.

According to the university facts book for academic year 2015/16, the students' population stood at 39,546 at the end of the academic year in June last year.

The university academic registrar, Mr Alfred Masikye Namoah in a circular dated January 16, told students to get ready for the head count which has kicked off at college.

"The purpose of this communication is to require all students of Makerere University to present themselves for the head count in your respective colleges at designated venues with your university identity card and admission letter for all continuing students. First year students should present their registration forms with an admission letter and their former secondary school identity card or national identity card," Mr Masikye said.

He warned that students "who will not be verified by the committee shall be deemed not to be students of Makerere University and will be purged from all university records." College principals and registrars have been asked to designate venues where counting of students will be held.